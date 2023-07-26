Large Hadron Collider Upgrade Will Open Opportunities For India’s Scientists: CERN Scientist

India is playing a major role and could play an even bigger one in the upgrade of the Large Hadron Collider, the world’s most powerful particle accelerator that helps scientists understand the fundamental structure of matter, says European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) scientist Archana Sharma.

The upgrade of the LHC -- a 27-km ring of superconducting magnets buried under the ground between France and Switzerland -- expected in 2025 could lead to new and exciting opportunities for India's researchers and industry, says the Indian-origin senior scientist.

“There is a very big upgrade happening… The potential benefits of this upgrade for India's scientific community and industrial sector hold the promise of pushing the boundaries of knowledge and technological advancements,” Sharma told PTI.