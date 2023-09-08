Landmark UN Study Shows Widespread Failure To Meet Climate Goals

Today’s UN report has been written to underpin upcoming global climate talks, known as COP28, which are due to take place from the end of November in Dubai. In that meeting, countries will check in for the first time on the progress that has been made since the 2015 UN climate talks in Paris, where countries agreed to work toward capping global temperature increases since pre-industrial times to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) and acknowledged the need to strive for 1.5 degrees by the end of the century.