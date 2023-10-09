Labour To Fight UK Vote On Economy In Challenge To Tories

The shadow chancellor — who would become Britain’s first female finance minister if Labour wins power in an election widely expected next year — hit out at the 13-year record of Sunak’s party. She got multiple standing ovations, including when she promised to crack down on state spending on consultants, probe a “carnival of waste” during the Covid-19 pandemic and investigate why the HS2 high-speed rail project Sunak canceled last week went so over budget.