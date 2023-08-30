Kyiv Hit In Biggest Strike In Months, Targets Russia With Drones

The attacks came as Ukraine reported its troops pierced the first line of Russian fortifications in the nation’s southeast and are fighting to widen the breach. The Ukrainian counteroffensive, started in June, has been bogged down by Russian forces dug in along a vast front line stretching from the Donbas region in Ukraine’s east through the south to the mouth of the Dnipro river. The slow-moving push has worried Ukraine’s allies, who say a long fight risks giving Russian President Vladimir Putin the upper hand in a war of attrition.