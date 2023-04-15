Japan’s Kishida Resumes Election Speech Schedule After Smoke Bomb Scare
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was unhurt after a smoke bomb was thrown at him before he was set to make a speech in Wakayama prefecture, according to national broadcaster NHK.
(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida resumed election campaigning on Saturday after a smoke bomb was allegedly thrown at an event he attended in central Japan, weeks before he hosts the Group of Seven world leaders for a summit.
A 24-year-old man has been arrested for obstruction on suspicion he threw a pipe-like object at a venue in the western prefecture of Wakayama where Kishida had been about to give a speech at around 11:30 a.m., Kyodo News said, citing sources close to the investigation. Kishida was evacuated unharmed from the site, and later resumed his schedule of speeches for the day. One police officer was slightly injured, Kyodo said.
The event has chilling echoes of the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a stump speech ahead of last year’s upper house elections. Five by-elections are set to be held next weekend, including in the constituency left vacant by Abe’s death.
The incident also calls into question security arrangements for the G-7 summit to be held in May in Kishida’s home town of Hiroshima, as well as related ministerial meetings all over the country.
“We are now holding elections, which are the most important thing for our country,” Kishida said in a speech broadcast by NHK following the incident. “With your help, I want to push through with this important election to the end.”
Support for the premier has been buoyed in recent weeks by his visit to Ukraine, as well as progress toward reconciliation in a long-running feud with South Korea. That’s renewed speculation that he might call a general election in the coming months if the by-elections and summit both go smoothly.
Showing fortitude in the face of the latest incident could bolster Kishida and his party in the by-elections, an analyst said.
“Continuing with his campaign speeches will be well received by voters,” said Shigenobu Tamura, a political analyst who previously worked for Kishida’s main ruling Liberal Democratic Party. “They will appreciate him continuing with his duties regardless of what might happen to him.”
The premier was touring a fishing port in support of an LDP candidate and was about to address a crowd when the incident occurred. Video shown by broadcaster TBS on its website showed a young man with a backpack being tackled and held down by a group of people, followed by the sound of an explosion and screams, while smoke spread across the area.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters that police were looking into the motive and background of the suspected perpetrator. He added that he had instructed them to be thorough in protecting VIPs ahead of the summit.
Security had already been a high priority for the G-7 summit set for May 19-21 following the shock of last year’s assassination. G-7 ministers are also having meetings on the northern island of Hokkaido and in the resort town of Karuizawa this weekend.
A representative of the Wakayama police department declined to comment to Bloomberg News.
Ruling and opposition politicians condemned the incident. Hiroshi Moriyama, the election chair of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said on NHK that it was deplorable for such a thing to happen during elections, the foundation of democracy. “It’s an unforgivable act of violence,” he said.
