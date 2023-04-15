Japan’s Kishida Resumes Election Speech Schedule After Smoke Bomb Scare

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for obstruction on suspicion he threw a pipe-like object at a venue in the western prefecture of Wakayama where Kishida had been about to give a speech at around 11:30 a.m., Kyodo News said, citing sources close to the investigation. Kishida was evacuated unharmed from the site, and later resumed his schedule of speeches for the day. One police officer was slightly injured, Kyodo said.