Kim Jong Un at Military Parade With Newest Missile to Hit US

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and high-level delegations from Russia and China attended a military parade in Pyongyang where North Korea showed off its newest missile designed to deliver a nuclear warhead to the US.
Among the weapons on display was North Korea’s Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile, the official Korean Central News Agency reported Friday of the event held the night before. Multipurpose attack drones also flew around the parade skies, KCNA said, and made no mention on whether Kim spoke at the event.
The celebrations coinciding with 70th anniversary of the signing of the Armistice Agreement that ended Korean War fighting on July 27, 1953 come at a crucial time for Kim. He is looking to powerful friends in Moscow and Beijing for support to fend off new sanctions as he increases the potency of his nuclear arms program designed to deliver strikes on the US and its allies. The North Korean leader is also seeking to ease up on the pandemic border controls that slammed the brakes on his economy.
The military parade allows Kim to showcase his latest weaponry, much of which has evolved from systems from the two countries. China fought with North Korea in the war and the Soviet Union helped supply the political and military backing to state founder Kim Il Sung, the grandfather of the current leader who sent troops across the border in 1950 to start the fighting.
