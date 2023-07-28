Kim Jong Un at Military Parade With Newest Missile to Hit US

The celebrations coinciding with 70th anniversary of the signing of the Armistice Agreement that ended Korean War fighting on July 27, 1953 come at a crucial time for Kim. He is looking to powerful friends in Moscow and Beijing for support to fend off new sanctions as he increases the potency of his nuclear arms program designed to deliver strikes on the US and its allies. The North Korean leader is also seeking to ease up on the pandemic border controls that slammed the brakes on his economy.