Keir Starmer Battles Dire State Of U.K. In Bid To Emulate Blair

His mother, Josephine, was diagnosed with Still’s disease, a rare form of inflammatory arthritis, when he was a child. The illness was so debilitating that Starmer, at a young age, had to take on responsibility for his siblings. She died just before he became an MP in 2015. The experience is reflected in his serious political demeanor, according to Helena Kennedy, a barrister and lawmaker who has been close to Starmer for more than 30 years. “I don’t think Keir is someone who lets his emotions show very easily,” she told Bloomberg.