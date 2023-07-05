July 4 Breaks The Record For The Hottest Day On The Planet; Know More

July 3, was the hottest day ever recorded on the planet, Reuters reported citing data from the U.S. National Centers for Environmental Prediction.

The average global temperature reached 17.01 degrees Celsius on Monday. However, the record did not last long as the average global temperature reached 17.18 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, July 4.

The previous record of 16.92 degrees Celsius was set in August 2016, according to CNN.

The rise in temperature is being attributed to heatwaves around the globe.

According to Reuters, the southern U.S. has been suffering under an intense heat dome in recent weeks.

In China, temperatures have risen above 35 degrees Celsius and North Africa has seen temperatures near 50 degrees Celsius.

"This is not a milestone we should be celebrating," climate scientist Friederike Otto of the Grantham Institute for Climate Change and the Environment at Britain's Imperial College London told the news agency.

"It's a death sentence for people and ecosystems," he added.

Meanwhile, Robert Rohde, lead scientist at Berkeley Earth tweeted that "we may well see a few even warmer days over the next 6 weeks."