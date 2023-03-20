JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank Win Epstein-Claim Dismissals
U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff on Monday tossed the majority of the claims filed against the banks.
(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Deutsche Bank AG won the dismissal of several claims filed against them over their ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
US District Judge Jed Rakoff on Monday tossed the majority of the claims filed against the banks in a proposed class action filed by one of Epstein’s victims, Jane Doe, and most of those filed against JPMorgan by the US Virgin Islands.
In the victims’ cases, the judge threw out the top count alleging that the bank’s participated in Epstein’s sex-trafficking scheme. He allowed claims that the banks knowingly benefited from sex-trafficking to proceed.
Rakoff didn’t describe the reasoning behind his ruling in the four-page decision, saying a fuller opinion would follow in due course.
