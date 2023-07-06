John Kerry to Visit China in Bid for Progress in Climate Crisis Talks

Kerry is set to travel to the country later this month, following this week’s visit by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and a June trip by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named because it hasn’t yet been announced. It will be Kerry’s second visit to China since President Joe Biden tapped him to lead US climate diplomacy two and a half years ago, though the longtime diplomat has frequently met with his Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhua.