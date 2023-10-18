Joe Biden To Israel: Don't Be Consumed By Rage Like U.S. After 9/11

"The choices are never clear or easy for the leadership. There is always cost. It requires asking very hard questions, requires clarity about objectives and an honest assessment about whether the path you are on will achieve those objectives," Biden said in the presence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Israeli leader has vowed revenge for the terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas on Oct. 7, when militants stormed into southern Israel.

Since the start of hostilities, as many as 2,778 Palestinians have been killed. The figure excludes the casualties in the Gaza hospital blast, which has claimed at least 500 lives.

Late last week, Israel issued an ultimatum that the entire population north of Wadi Gaza, comprising approximately 1.1 million people, should relocate to southern Gaza within 24 hours.