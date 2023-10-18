Joe Biden To Israel: Don't Be Consumed By Rage Like U.S. After 9/11
Biden advised Israel's leadership to have an "honest assessment" of its objectives as he recounted America's own experience.
U.S. President Joe Biden issued a loaded caution to Israel over escalating its war with Hamas, as the nation plans a major offensive into the militant group-controlled Gaza.
Biden, who is on a visit to Israel, advised the country's leadership to have an "honest assessment" of its objectives, as he recounted America's experience in the 'War on Terror' that followed the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York in 2001.
"Justice must be done, but I caution this, while you feel that rage, don't be consumed by it," Biden said in a speech in Tel Aviv. "After 9/11, we were in rage in the United States. While we sought justice, we got justice, but we also made mistakes," the president said.
The vast majority of Palestinians are not Hamas, and "Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people", he said.
"The choices are never clear or easy for the leadership. There is always cost. It requires asking very hard questions, requires clarity about objectives and an honest assessment about whether the path you are on will achieve those objectives," Biden said in the presence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The Israeli leader has vowed revenge for the terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas on Oct. 7, when militants stormed into southern Israel.
Since the start of hostilities, as many as 2,778 Palestinians have been killed. The figure excludes the casualties in the Gaza hospital blast, which has claimed at least 500 lives.
Late last week, Israel issued an ultimatum that the entire population north of Wadi Gaza, comprising approximately 1.1 million people, should relocate to southern Gaza within 24 hours.
I spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu regarding the situation on the ground, security assistance and humanitarian needs, and information on unaccounted Americans.— President Biden (@POTUS) October 18, 2023
I asked tough questions as a friend of Israel. We will continue to deter any actor wanting to widen this conflict. pic.twitter.com/KJpX4eHD4A
Lessons Of The 9/11 Wars
Following the 9/11 attacks that brought down the twin towers of World Trade Center in 2001, the U.S. under President George W. Bush led the Western alliance into two wars—Afghanistan in 2001, and Iraq in 2003.
The Taliban, which sheltered Al-Qaeda, was ousted from power in 2001, but also plunged America into a 20-year war in the country—its longest in history. The U.S. hastily exited Afghanistan in August 2021, allowing Taliban to recapture power.
In Iraq, Bush insisted the then Saddam Hussein government had a role to play in terrorism and that the regime sought weapons of mass destruction. The U.S. invaded and toppled the dictator in March 2003.
While the U.S. and its allies neither found evidence of WMDs nor terrorism, the Iraq war and subsequent U.S. occupation destabilised the region. An attempt to establish democracy failed and the American forces battled a brutal insurgency.
The U.S. under Barack Obama pulled out of Iraq in 2011, and its exit marked the rise of ISIS and other terror groups.
Biden served as a U.S. Senator during the Bush presidency while he was vice president under Obama. He had voted in favour of Iraq and Afghanistan invasion as a senator.