Jiang Zemin, First Chinese President To Visit India, Dies At 96

The announcement of Jiang's death was made by the top organs of the ruling Central Committee of the Communist Party of China for which he was the leading light for over two decades.

"Comrade Jiang Zemin was an outstanding leader enjoying high prestige acknowledged by the whole party, the entire military and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups, a great Marxist, a great proletarian revolutionary, statesman, military strategist and diplomat, a long-tested communist fighter, and an outstanding leader of the great cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics," an official letter to the party organs said.