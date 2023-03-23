James Webb Telescope Captures Swirling Sand Clouds On Distant Planet

Scientists have observed swirling motions of clouds of sand in the atmosphere of a distant planet, which has a 22-hour day and orbits two stars over a 10,000-year period.

The international team of researchers, including those from the University of Exeter, U.K., made the discovery using data from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope.

The researchers used the state-of-the-art telescope to study the motions of the clouds, which were bringing hotter material up and pushing colder material down on the planetary mass companion VHS 1256 b, about 40 light-years away from Earth.

Identifying for the first time the largest ever number of molecules at once on a planet outside our solar system, the team also discovered clear detections of water, methane, and carbon monoxide with Webb’s data and found evidence of carbon dioxide.