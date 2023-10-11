Jaishankar Speaks To UAE Counterpart, Discusses 'Crisis' In West Asia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday spoke to his counterpart from the UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed the 'crisis' in West Asia triggered by the attacks on Israel by Hamas militants and Tel Aviv's counter offensive.

Jaishankar is currently on a visit to Sri Lanka.

"Spoke to Foreign Minister @ABZayed of UAE this evening. Discussed the ongoing crisis in West Asia. Agreed to stay in touch," the External Affairs Minister said in a post on X.