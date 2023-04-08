Jailbreaking AI Chatbots Is Tech’s New Pastime

Albert created the website Jailbreak Chat early this year, where he corrals prompts for artificial intelligence chatbots like ChatGPT that he’s seen on Reddit and other online forums, and posts prompts he’s come up with, too. Visitors to the site can add their own jailbreaks, try ones that others have submitted, and vote prompts up or down based on how well they work. Albert also started sending out a newsletter, The Prompt Report, in February, which he said has several thousand followers so far.