Jack Ma Lands in Hong Kong on Latest Stop of a Global Tour

Jack Ma, former chairman of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., gestures while speaking during a dialog session with Masayoshi Son, chairman and chief executive officer of SoftBank Group Corp., not pictured, at Tokyo Forum 2019 in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. Son unveiled a $184 million initiative Friday to accelerate artificial intelligence research in Japan, enlisting Ma to expound on his goal of commercializing the technology. Son's company announced a partnership with the University of Tokyo that includes spending 20 billion yen ($184 million) over 10 years by mobile arm SoftBank Corp. to establish the Beyond AI Institute.