Ivan Menezes, Diageo's India-Born CEO, Dies

"This is an incredibly sad day. Ivan was undoubtedly one of the finest leaders of his generation," Javier Ferrán, Chairman, Diageo plc, commented. "Ivan was there at the creation of Diageo and over 25 years, shaped Diageo to become one of the best performing, most trusted and respected consumer companies."

He is survived by his wife, Shibani and two children, Nikhil and Rohini.