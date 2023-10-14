Israel's Relocation Order 'Extremely Dangerous', 'Simply Impossible': UN Chief Guterres

Israel's ultimatum that over one million people in northern Gaza should relocate within 24 hours is "extremely dangerous" and "simply not possible", United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said, asserting that "even wars have rules".

UN officials in Gaza on Thursday were informed by their liaison officers in the Israeli military that the entire population of northern Gaza - around 1.1 million - should relocate to the southern part within the next 24 hours.