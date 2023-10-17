Israeli Bid To Cast Hamas As ISIS Hurt By Gaza Deaths

The disconnect isn’t limited to the Saudis. Just a few governments in the region have publicly denounced the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre of 1,300 Israelis. Instead, the focus of much of the rest of the world has shifted to civilian casualties in Gaza, where daily Israeli airstrikes have killed more than 3,000. Even allies like the US and UK have publicly called on Israel to protect noncombatants as it prepares for a massive ground invasion.