Arab Nations Scramble To Keep Back Channels Open With Israel

While the UAE and Bahrain may resist breaking ties, an escalation of the violence could force them to reduce their contact to a minimum, the person said. A prolonged war — or one that ensnares other parties — could fuel local resentment toward Israel and derail joint business deals and investments, according to people involved in the UAE’s economic portfolio. Since the Israel-Hamas war broke out, its state oil company and BP Plc have faced uncertainty over their $2 billion joint quest to take private NewMed Energy, an Israeli natural-gas producer.