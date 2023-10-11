Israel’s Massive Intelligence Failure Perplexes Ex-U.S. Spy Agency Officials

Israel has spent decades developing complex spy operations, spanning deep networks of informants, sweeping surveillance and, more recently, spyware that can turn cell phones into listening devices. The country stood up its defense force’s Unit 8200 — Israel’s military cyber operators — in the wake of the intelligence failure that preceded the Yom Kippur war, which began almost exactly 50 years before the operation by Hamas, which is designated as a terrorist group by the US. Today, Unit 8200 is the military’s largest intelligence division in the Israel Defense Forces.