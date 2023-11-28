Israel Reports Gaza Truce Violations Amid Bombing, Shootings
(Bloomberg) -- The Israeli military said Tuesday three separate explosions targeting its troops in northern Gaza and subsequent shootings have violated a truce with Hamas.
A number of soldiers were lightly injured during the attacks, Israel Defense Forces said in statement. The troops were positioned in areas that were in line with the cease-fire reached with Hamas last week, the military said.
Hamas, which the US and the EU have deemed to be a terrorist organization, also reported violations of the truce agreement without elaborating. It was not immediately clear what the latest developments meant for the state of the overall agreement to pause fighting.