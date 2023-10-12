BQPrimeWorldIsrael Needs Plan For After Potential Gaza Invasion, U.S. Lawmaker Says
ADVERTISEMENT

Israel Needs Plan For After Potential Gaza Invasion, U.S. Lawmaker Says

In a late-night briefing Wednesday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant vowed to wipe Hamas “off the face of the Earth”.

12 Oct 2023, 6:58 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Israeli army soldiers stand near stationed armored personnel carriers at a position near the border with Gaza in southern Israel on Oct. 11. (Photographer: Menahem Kahana/AFP/Getty Images)</p></div>
Israeli army soldiers stand near stationed armored personnel carriers at a position near the border with Gaza in southern Israel on Oct. 11. (Photographer: Menahem Kahana/AFP/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- Israel needs a plan for what to do after a potential invasion of Gaza, Representative Seth Moulton, who served four tours as a US Marine in Iraq, warned Wednesday. 

“If Israel thinks they’re just going to fight their way to peace, I’m sorry, but they’re wrong,” Moulton, a Massachusetts Democrat and member of the House Armed Services Committee, said in an interview. “You cannot have long-term success in a counterinsurgency if you don’t win over friends and allies, and I have yet to see the Israeli strategy for doing so.”

In their public statements, Israeli officials have so far focused on the need for military action in the densely populated strip of land next to Egypt. 

Read more: Israel Ups the Ante, Vows to Wipe Hamas ‘Off Face of the Earth’

In a late-night briefing Wednesday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant vowed to wipe Hamas “off the face of the Earth” as the new unity government signaled a major ground offensive would start soon in retaliation for the weekend attack by the militant group that killed 1,200 people.

WATCH: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has formed an emergency unity government with some Opposition members to help Israel in its war against Hamas. Bloomberg’s Gregory White reports. Source: Bloomberg
WATCH: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has formed an emergency unity government with some Opposition members to help Israel in its war against Hamas. Bloomberg’s Gregory White reports. Source: Bloomberg

Moulton said that approach won’t work. “What happens when you cut a worm in half? You get two worms,” Moulton said. “If they just go in and kill the Hamas operatives of today, you could well have twice as many tomorrow,” he said. “It’s not a coherent strategy.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT