Israel Latest: Iran Says Hamas Wants An Immediate Ceasefire
Israel said it sent troops on a limited raid into Gaza for the second night running, as preparations for a more extensive ground offensive continue.
The US bombed sites in eastern Syria it believes were used by Iran and its allied groups. The “self-defense strikes” caused Brent oil futures to rise about $90 a barrel and followed repeated attacks on US bases in the Middle East since the Israel-Hamas war erupted on Oct. 7. Meanwhile, Iran’s deputy foreign minister met with a Hamas official in Moscow and said the militant group wants an immediate ceasefire.
Aid continued to move into Gaza from Egypt, but in much smaller volumes than the United Nations says is needed. European Union leaders are calling for pauses in the fighting to ensure more supplies get in and to help hostage negotiations with Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by the US and others.
(All time stamps are Israeli time)
Iran Says Hamas Wants an Immediate Ceasefire (11:20 a.m.)
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri met with Hamas official Mousa Abu Marzouk in Moscow, Iran’s state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported.
Bagheri told Marzouk that Tehran’s priorities in talks with foreign parties are an immediate ceasefire, aid for Palestinians and lifting the blockade on Gaza.
Marzouk, a member of Hamas’s political bureau, said Gazans would emerge from the conflict with their heads held high.
Israel Says It Knows of 229 People Held Hostage in Gaza (11:15 a.m.)
Israel’s government said it knows of 229 people that were abducted by Hamas during its Oct. 7 attacks. These are in addition to four people who have been freed.
Israel hasn’t said whether it knows how many are alive. Some may have been killed during Hamas’s incursion and been taken into Gaza as corpses, Israeli officials have said.
Oil Gains After US Strikes in Syria (9:32 a.m.)
Brent crude jumped above $90 a barrel, paring its weekly loss, after the US strikes in Syria increased investor concerns that the Israel-Hamas war may spark a wider conflict and disrupt crude supplies from the Persian Gulf.
The 10-year US Treasury yield rose slightly. Gold edged closer to $2,000 an ounce as investors sought havens ahead of the weekend. European stocks fell.
Iran Holds Army Drills to Deter Threats (8:01 a.m.)
Iran is holding two days of army drills to increase its “level of deterrence against potential threats” and the “capabilities and battle readiness of the ground forces,” state TV reported, without specifying the threats.
Iran has criticized the US for sending more troops to the Middle East since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks. Iran denies having a direct role in them.
Israel Says Soldiers Carry Out Another Raid in Gaza Strip (7:40 a.m.)
Israeli soldiers carried out another raid in Gaza overnight that lasted several hours, Army Radio says in a post on X. Soldiers from the 36th division entered the Gaza Strip and attacked Hamas targets. They are “expected to leave soon.”
The Israel Defense Forces later announced the raid and said the soldiers had exited Gaza with no injuries. The military also said it continued airstrikes on Gaza, attacking dozens of Hamas targets including sites for launching missiles.
US House of Reps May Consider Ukraine, Israel Aid Separately (6:40 a.m.)
The US House of Representatives will consider new military assistance for Ukraine and Israel as separate measures, the newly-installed speaker said Thursday, complicating President Joe Biden’s attempts to secure support for both US allies.
“Our consensus among House Republicans is that we need to bifurcate those issues,” Speaker Mike Johnson told Fox News.
The White House has asked Congress for $106 billion in emergency spending for Ukraine, Israel and other foreign assistance, hoping a package deal would help it to secure the full amount. More support for Ukraine has been a contentious issue.
India to Bolster Drone-Defense Network (6:35 a.m.)
India is setting up a surveillance system with drones across its borders to ward off surprise attacks like the one from Hamas in Israel, according to people familiar with the matter.
The country’s defense officials met with six home-grown vendors of surveillance and reconnaissance drones and are looking to have the system up and running across some areas as early as May, the people added.
Austin Says US Struck Two Facilities in Eastern Syria (5:12 a.m.)
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said President Joe Biden ordered “precision self-defense strikes” against two facilities in eastern Syria that were used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and affiliated groups. The move was in response to attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria since Oct. 17, Austin said.
“The United States does not seek conflict and has no intention nor desire to engage in further hostilities, but these Iranian-backed attacks against U.S. forces are unacceptable and must stop,” Austin said. “We continue to urge all state and non-state entities not to take action that would escalate into a broader regional conflict.”
Egypt Says Drone Lands Near Border Town With Israel (4:21 a.m.)
An unidentified drone fell near a hospital in Al-Taba town, close to the border with Israel, the Egypt military said in a post on X.
The incident, which lightly wounded six people, is under investigation. It wasn’t clear where the rocket was launched from. Al-Taba is more than 200 kilometers (124 miles) south of Gaza.
US Is Sending 900 Troops to Bolster Deployments (11:15 p.m.)
The US is deploying 900 more troops to the Middle East. Brigadier General Pat Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman, said the personnel include Thaad and Patriot air-defense operators. None of the troops, which are already deployed or are being sent, are going to Israel, he added.
Ryder also disclosed what he called an unsuccessful attack Thursday aimed at US forces at the Erbil air base in Iraq, which he said resulted in no casualties.
Yellen Says US Weighing Further Hamas Sanctions (9:43 p.m.)
The US is weighing additional sanctions on Hamas as part of efforts to constrain the militant group’s ability to access money, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.
“We are certainly looking at further opportunities we see,” Yellen said in an event at Bloomberg’s Washington office on Thursday. “We’re all over this and are likely to do more.”
