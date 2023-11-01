Israel Latest: Foreigners Begin Exiting Gaza Via Egyptian Border
Hamas said some foreigners and injured Palestinians would be allowed to leave Gaza for Egypt for the first time since Israel began its ground invasion of the besieged territory.
(Bloomberg) -- Foreigners and wounded Palestinians were allowed to leave Gaza for the first time since Israel began its ground invasion the war-ravaged territory. A group of them were allowed into Egypt on Wednesday morning, according to Arab televison channels.
An Israeli strike on a refugee camp in Gaza overnight killed and wounded hundreds of people, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-run territory, and drew condemnation from across the Middle East. The development came ahead of a regional trip by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Jabaliya, in the northern Gaza Strip, with more than 100,000 inhabitants, is today little different from a city, with tall buildings and infrastructure. It’s one of eight such camps begun by the United Nations 75 years ago to absorb Palestinians fleeing the 1948 war that led to Israel’s existence. The Israel Defense Forces said Hamas, designed a terrorist group by the US, was using Jabaliya as a training center and that the strike killed militants.
(All time stamps are Israeli time)
Foreigners Begin Exit From Gaza Through Rafah Crossing (10:06 a.m.)
The first group of foreigners since Israel began its ground invasion of Gaza have begun leaving the war-ravaged territory, heading into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, according to footage aired on Arab satellite channels.
The exit, which had been long-awaited, comes as ambulances headed into the territory from Egypt to ferry out over 80 critically wounded Palestinians, Al-Qahera News TV reported. The wounded are to be taken to a field hospital Egyptian officials have set up in the north Sinai town of Sheikh Zuweid.
Israel Says Nine More Soldiers Killed in Gaza Amid Heavy Clashes (10:21 a.m.)
Israel said nine more of its soldiers had died in clashes in Gaza as it steps up efforts to wipe out Hamas, the militant group that rules the Palestinian enclave. The Israeli military made the announcement on Wednesday morning, without disclosing when the troops died. They were all men and ranged in age between 19 and 24, according to a list published by the Israel Defense Forces.
The IDF has now announced it’s suffered 11 fatalities since ground operations in the Gaza Strip started over the weekend. Infantry troops are battling militants and are being supported by tanks and armoured vehicles.
US-Turkey Hold Military Drill (9:20 a.m.)
The drill — involving US Air Forces B-1B Lancers refueling at Incirlik Air Base in southern Turkey — confirms ongoing critical military cooperation between Turkey and the US, even as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accuses Washington of fueling Israel’s war with Hamas.
US Bombers Drill First Hot-Pit-Refuel at Turkey’s Incirlik Base
UN Says Ground Operation Is Largest to Date (9:00 a.m.)
The UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian affairs said the Israeli ground operation in Gaza was the largest to date. It cited fighting primarily in northern Gaza and the outskirts of Gaza city, alongside intense bombardment. It said 216 Palestinians had been killed, citing Gaza Health Ministry figures. The total number of reported fatalities since the start of the hostilities is 8,525, of whom 67% are children and women, the UN said.
Hamas Says Some Foreigners and Injured Palestinians Can Leave Gaza (5:12 a.m.)
About 81 wounded Palestinians are set to travel through the Rafah border crossing for treatment in Egyptian hospitals, officials at Gaza’s Hamas-run interior ministry said.
They also said some foreigners and dual nationals are expected to be allowed into Egypt. They published a list of people that could leave. It included workers from the International Committee of the Red Cross and nationals from Australia, Austria, Jordan and Indonesia. The list did not include US citizens.
Gaza Internet, Phone Services Cut Again, Provider Says (5:09 a.m.)
Internet and mobile services in the Gaza Strip were cut off amid Israel’s ground operations in the area, Paltel, the main telecom provider in the Palestinian territory, said.
Calls to mobile numbers via the other Gaza cellular operator, Ooredoo, didn’t go through as of Wednesday morning. The disruption marks at least the second time in the past week telecom services in Gaza have been cut off.
Biden, Jordan’s King Discuss Gaza (2:40 a.m.)
US President Joe Biden spoke with Jordan’s King Abdullah II and discussed developments in Gaza and their shared commitment to providing more humanitarian aid to Gaza civilians and ensuring the resumption of essential services, according to a readout from the White House.
Anger over the Israeli strikes has been rising in the region and the Jordanian leader said in late October: “The message the Arab world is hearing is loud and clear: Palestinian lives matter less than Israeli ones.”
Blinken Heads Back to Israel (12:30 a.m.)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Israel and then “make other stops in the region,” according to a spokesperson. Blinken visited Israel twice in the days after the Oct. 7 assault by Hamas and went to other countries in the region for shuttle diplomacy.
Blinken spoke with Israeli President Isaac Herzog to reiterate “US support for Israel’s right to defend itself against terrorism,” his office said. They also spoke about increasing the volume of humanitarian aid entering Gaza.
Israeli Military Says Struck Gaza Refugee Camp (12 a.m.)
The Israeli military said the attack on the Jabaliya refugee camp had “eliminated many terrorists and destroyed terror infrastructure.”
Daniel Hagari, a spokesman for the armed forces, said the camp had been a Hamas stronghold and was a training center for the group’s Oct. 7th attacks on southern Israel.
The strike “caused the collapse of adjacent buildings” because of Hamas installations underground, Hagari said. Another military spokesman said dozens of militants had died.
