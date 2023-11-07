Israel Latest: Conflict At Month Mark With No Signs Of Slowing
Gaza health officials said the death toll there has passed 10,000.
(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sees a role for Israel to eventually manage security in Gaza, one month on from the Hamas attack on his country that has unleashed the deadliest conflict in years.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads to a meeting of Group of Seven foreign ministers in Japan after his calls for humanitarian “pauses” during a visit to Israel were met with more air attacks and ground operations. This worsened a crisis for hundreds of thousands of trapped civilians in Gaza.
The territory is run by Hamas, which is classified as a terrorist organization by the US and European Union.
(All time stamps are Israeli time)
Blinken Set for G-7 Meeting in Japan (4:30 a.m.)
Blinken arrived in Japan ahead of a meeting of foreign ministers from the Group of Seven leading democracies, where he will try to win support for US diplomatic initiatives. His pitch for humanitarian pauses during his just-completed trip to the Middle East failed to gain significant traction.
Blinken is expected to meet Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during his visit and then fly out to South Korea later this week for more talks with top officials in Seoul.
Israeli Military Says It Killed a Hamas Commander (4:10 a.m.)
Israel Defense Forces said in a post on the X social media platform it has “eliminated” Wael Asefa, who it described as a Hamas battalion commander linked to the Oct. 7 attacks and kidnappings of Israeli civilians.
Netanyahu Speaks of Post-Fighting Gaza in Interview (2:02 a.m.)
The Israeli prime minister held an exclusive interview with ABC News, and when asked who should govern Gaza when the conflict is over, Netanyahu said it should be “those who don’t want to continue the way of Hamas.”
“Israel will for an indefinite period” have overall security responsibility “because we’ve seen what happens when we don’t have it,” he said in a excerpt of an interview released on social media.
Biden Aid May Double Israel’s Iron Dome Arsenal (11:15 p.m.)
The Biden administration’s $14 billion aid request for Israel would significantly expand its missile defenses, including new Iron Dome launchers equivalent to more than twice the current deployment, and nearly double the amount of US spending for the systems.
The package includes funds to build up to 100 more Iron Dome launchers and as least 14,000 of its Tamir interceptors, according to US officials, who asked not to be identified as the details aren’t public. Currently, the 10 existing Iron Dome batteries each include three to four launchers, 20 Tamir missiles and a battlefield radar.
Biden, Netanyahu Discuss ‘Tactical Pauses’ (9:32 p.m.)
Biden “discussed the possibility of tactical pauses” in Gaza during a call with Netanyahu, according to the White House. The leaders also discussed “the need to hold extremist settlers accountable for violent acts” in the West Bank, where tensions have flared since the war started.
Biden’s administration has stepped up calls for temporary pauses in fighting to allow aid in and hostages and other civilians out. Netanyahu has rejected those calls unless Hamas explicitly agrees to release some of the more than 200 hostages it took during its Oct. 7 assault on Israel.
Gaza Deaths Exceed 10,000, Health Ministry Says (3:15 p.m.)
Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip have now killed more than 10,000 people, the Hamas-run health ministry said. The number of casualties include over 4,100 children while another 25,408 people have been wounded, it said.
