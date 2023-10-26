Israel Latest: US Strikes Two Iran-Linked Facilities in Syria

He also disclosed what he called an unsuccessful attack Thursday aimed at US forces at the Erbil air base in Iraq, which he said resulted in no casualties. Overall, US and coalition forces have been attacked 12 times in Iraq and four times in Syria from Oct. 17 through Oct. 26, he said. He said US personnel “received minor injuries due to drone attacks at Al-Asad air base in Iraq and Al-Tanf garrison in Syria.” This included traumatic brain injuries, although all of the personnel have returned to duty, Ryder said.