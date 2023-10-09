Israel Kills Armed Infiltrators Crossing Border From Lebanon
The Israel Defense Forces said they killed armed infiltrators entering from neighboring Lebanon on Monday, the third day of fighting since Hamas militants from Gaza launched a surprise attack against Israel.
Lebanese state media said four people crossed into Israel near the town of Dahira and exchanged fire with Israeli soldiers.
Israeli security forces backed by helicopters continue to scan the area in Israel’s north, the IDF said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Israel Latest: Army Stops Lebanon Incursion, Calls Up 300,000
Earlier on Monday, the IDF reported mortar fire from Lebanon. The attacks didn’t result in casualties, but they highlight the risk of escalating violence in an area far from where most of the fighting has taken place.
Lebanon’s south is a stronghold for Hezbollah, a militant group which like Hamas is backed by Iran. Hezbollah fought a war with Israel in 2006 that left thousands dead on both sides. It fired rockets into Israel on Sunday but denied doing so on Monday.
The surprise raids by militants from Gaza, which included taking scores of hostages, are Israel’s worst intelligence failure in 50 years.
The Israeli government has pointed the finger at Iran, which has denied playing a role in the attacks.
--With assistance from Dana Khraiche.
