Saudi, Iranian Leaders Hold Rare Call To Discuss Israel-Hamas War
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman discussed the war between Israel and Hamas in a call with Iran’s president, the first such conversation between the two leaders who normalized relations earlier this year.
The crown prince, known as MBS, “underscored the Kingdom’s unwavering stance in standing up for the Palestinian cause” and support for comprehensive peace during his call with Ebrahim Raisi, according to a report by the state-run Saudi Press Agency.
Iran’s state news agency said the two leaders “stressed the unity of the Islamic world,” adding that “they considered the crimes of the Zionist regime and the US’s green light the cause of the destructive insecurity.”
Saudi Arabia and Iran have been at odds since Iran’s 1979 revolution, in part over Iran’s sponsorship of armed groups like Hamas, but they agreed to restore diplomatic ties in March.
Iran had opposed the prince’s plans, now upended by the war, to normalize ties with Israel.
The US has been in constant contact with Saudi Arabia as the Israel-Hamas war continues, and has been urging partners in the region to use their influence to convince Hamas to stop attacks and release hostages, and to convince Iran and Hezbollah to stay out of the conflict, a senior State Department official told reporters traveling with Secretary of State Antony Blinken en route to Israel.
The Saudi leader likely believed it was an apt time to engage the Iranians, particularly given the Iran-Saudi diplomatic detente the two nations announced earlier this year, the official said, speaking on condition they not be named.
