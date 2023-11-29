Israel-Hamas Truce Enters Final Day As Extension Talks Drag

The fragility of the six-day cease-fire was underlined by a flare-up in northern Gaza on Tuesday, with the Israel Defense Forces saying some of its soldiers were slightly wounded in three separate explosions and an ensuing exchange of fire. A Hamas official who is a spokesman for its military wing said “a field clash” occurred after Israeli troops violated the terms of the cease-fire arrangement. He didn’t elaborate.

Before the truce, Israel had mounted an intense bombing and ground invasion campaign that’s reduced much of the territory’s biggest city to rubble and, according to local authorities in the Hamas-run enclave, caused the death of more than 15,000 Palestinians. The onslaught came after Hamas fighters swarmed into southern Israel from Gaza on Oct. 7, killing about 1,200 people and taking 240 hostage. The group has been designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S. and European Union.

So far, as part of the original agreement and a two-day extension, Hamas has released around 60 Israeli hostages, all of them civilian women or children, and has separately freed about 20 citizens of Thailand, the Philippines and Russia. The militant group and other armed factions in Gaza are still holding soldiers and a number of civilian men, women and children, including a 10—month-old infant.

Israel, which has handed over about three Palestinian prisoners for every one of its citizens that’s been released, has received a list of hostages expected to be freed by Hamas on Wednesday, and is in the process of notifying their families, Axios reported on X, citing the prime minister’s office.

Bill Burns, director of the U.S.’s Central Intelligence Agency, and the director of Israel’s Mossad intelligence service attended a meeting in Doha on Monday to discuss the potential terms of an extended deal, two people briefed on the visit said, adding that they had now both left. It isn’t clear how much progress they had made, the people said.

Egyptian and Qatari officials were in contact to potentially extend the truce for two more days, Al-Qahera News reported Wednesday. The Cairo-based broadcaster typically represents the Egyptian government’s views. Agence France-Presse cited an individual close to Hamas as saying the Islamist group was open to a four-day extension.

Antony Blinken, the U.S. secretary of state, and Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens are due to arrive in Israel on Thursday. While there, Carstens will support Blinken’s visit to the region, meet with Israeli government counterparts and visit the families of Americans held hostage in Gaza, a senior state department official said.

The pause in fighting has allowed the entry of more humanitarian aid into the stricken Mediterranean strip, where conditions are “catastrophic,” according to the United Nations. Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser, said the U.S. had airlifted more than 54,000 pounds of medical supplies and food to Egypt that would be delivered to Gaza in the first of three planned shipments.

Even as the truce holds, tensions are rising in the Palestinian West Bank region.

Israeli soldiers entered the Jenin refugee camp overnight, closing all entrances, surrounding hospitals, and announcing a closed military area, the Voice of Palestine said. A number of arrests were made, according to the radio station, which is the Palestinian Authority’s official media outlet.

Jenin has been a hotbed of unrest for the past year, with Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants operating in the area. Soldiers and gunmen exchanged fire as Israeli drones flew overhead in Jenin, Al-Jazeera television reported.