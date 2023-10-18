Israel Hails As 'Superwomen' Two Keralites Who Saved Lives Of Elderly Couple From Hamas Attack

They, thereafter, got a call from the couple's daughter who told them that things were out of control in the area -- a kibbutz called Nir Oz near the border with the Gaza strip -- and to lock all the doors of the house.

Within a few minutes after that, we heard terrorists breaking into the house. shooting and breaking the glass.

"We called the daughter back asking what to do and she told us to hold on to the door handle of the safety room and not let go," Sabitha, who has been working in Israel for the last three years said.

Both women held on to the door handle for over four-and-a-half hours as the attackers hit and rained bullets on it and demanded that they open it, she said.

"The terrorists had entered our house around 7.30 am. They destroyed everything in the house. We did not know what was going on in the house. Around 1 pm, we heard more shooting and the father of the house said that the Israeli Defence Forces have arrived to rescue us," she said.