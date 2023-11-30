Israel And Hamas Extend Their War Truce For Another Day

RAMAT GAN, ISRAEL - NOVEMBER 30: A helicopter with Israeli hostages released earlier by Hamas lands at Sheba Medical Centre on the sixth day of the temporary truce after Hamas blamed ‘technical issues’ on the delay as family and friends wait nearby in the early morning hours of November 30, 2023 in Ramat Gan, Israel. Israel and Hamas agreed to a two-day extension to their initial four-day truce, which promised the release of more Israeli hostages held in Gaza, as well as the release of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)