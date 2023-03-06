Imran Khan Barred From Pakistan TV Channels as He Faces Arrest

The episode underscores how Pakistan’s political tensions are only set to heat up ahead of the election, posing a risk to Sharif’s efforts to secure bailout loans from the International Monetary Fund to fend off potential bankruptcy. Pakistan’s central bank last week raised its benchmark interest rate to a 25-year high as rating agencies downgraded the nation deeper into junk on concerns about debt payments as default nears. Foreign exchange reserves have dropped to cover less than a month of imports.