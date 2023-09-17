Do Full-Body MRIs Work? Ask Your Doctor, Not Kim Kardashian

Prenuvo, which has eight facilities in the US and Canada and plans to open 12 more by the end of next year, has been offering complimentary scans to journalists to give them a look at the technology. And that’s worked out well for them — the company has gotten an incredible amount of attention in recent months. Full disclosure: When Prenuvo approached me about coming into their Chicago office for a scan, my first instinct was, “Sign me up!” After all, what better way to learn about the technology than to experience it first-hand?