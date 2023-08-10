Iran Seeks South Africa Support For Accelerated BRICS Membership

BQPrimeWorldIran Seeks South Africa Support For Accelerated BRICS Membership
Iran asked South Africa’s government to support its “accelerated membership” of BRICS, as the five-nation bloc prepares to hold a summit later this month.

10 Aug 2023, 6:59 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>BRICS countries flags. (Photo: freepik)</p></div>
BRICS countries flags. (Photo: freepik)

“We hope to obtain the opportunity of accelerated membership under strong support we hope to receive from South Africa,” Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said at a briefing in the capital, Pretoria, on Thursday.

The heads of state of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa are scheduled to hold a meeting Aug. 22-24 to discuss issues including the expansion of the group.

