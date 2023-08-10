Iran Seeks South Africa Support For Accelerated BRICS Membership

(Bloomberg) -- Iran asked South Africa’s government to support its “accelerated membership” of BRICS, as the five-nation bloc prepares to hold a summit later this month.
“We hope to obtain the opportunity of accelerated membership under strong support we hope to receive from South Africa,” Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said at a briefing in the capital, Pretoria, on Thursday.
The heads of state of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa are scheduled to hold a meeting Aug. 22-24 to discuss issues including the expansion of the group.