Iran Says Prisoner Exchange With US To Happen Later Monday

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is traveling to the US for the event.

18 Sep 2023, 3:19 PM IST
National flags of Iran fly above Azadi avenue in Tehran, Iran.in Tehran, Iran, on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei said U.S. President Donald Trump’s policies are opposed by most governments and fresh sanctions on the Islamic Republic only serve to make it more productive and self-sufficient, the semi-official Iranian Students’ News Agency reported. Photographer: Ali Mohammadi/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- Iran and the US will exchange prisoners later Monday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said, the culmination of negotiations that could lay the ground for further talks on Iran’s nuclear program.

The countries will each release five prisoners, Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said in a press conference. Two of the Iranians to be freed will return to Iran, while the others will join family elsewhere or stay in the US, he added.

Iran will get full access on Monday to its $6 billion in funds that were stuck in South Korea due to US sanctions, Kanaani said — a precondition set by Tehran for the prisoners’ release.

Talks on Iran’s atomic work are “possible” via intermediaries on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, he added. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is traveling to the US for the event.

