Iran’s Narges Mohammadi Awarded 2023 Nobel Peace Prize
Mohammadi was awarded the prize 'for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all'.
(Bloomberg) -- Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for 2023.
The committee received 351 nominations for this year’s prize, out of which 259 were individuals and the rest organizations. Their names are kept secret for 50 years.
Last year’s winners were human rights advocates Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, the Russian organization Memorial and the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties. Previous laureates include Mother Teresa, Nelson Mandela, Barack Obama, Martin Luther King and the European Union.
Mohammadi will receive an 11 million-krona ($1 million) award.
Annual prizes for achievements in physics, chemistry, medicine, peace and literature were established in the will of Alfred Nobel, the Swedish inventor of dynamite, who died in 1896. The prize in economic sciences was added by Sweden’s central bank in 1968.
