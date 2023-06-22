International Widows’ Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance
International Widows Day is dedicated to the widows and to bring their hardships into the public eye to drive a change.
International Widows Day is an observance held on June 23 every year. It serves as a reminder of the collective responsibility to safeguard widows' rights and well-being. International Widows Day is dedicated to the widows and to bring their hardships into the public eye to drive a change.
International Widows’ Day 2023: Theme
The theme for International Widows' Day 2023 is "Invisible Women, Invisible Problems". This theme highlights the fact that widows are often overlooked and their problems are not addressed. The day is an opportunity to raise awareness of the challenges faced by widows and to call for action to address them. The United Nations statistics say that are more than 258 million widows around the world and many more who are historically been left unseen, unsupported, and unmeasured in our societies. The day also serves as an opportunity to advocate for the rights of widows of all age-groups and to call for action to address the challenges they face.
International Widows’ Day: History
International Widows Day was first observed on June 23 to raise awareness about the plight of widows and their children. It was initiated by the Loomba Foundation in 2005. This date holds significance as it marks the day when the founder, Lord Loomba, lost his own mother and became aware of the struggles faced by widows. The United Nations officially recognised International Widows Day in 2010, providing the momentum needed to address the hardships and discrimination endured by widows worldwide. The Loomba Foundation plays an instrumental role in providing education and empowerment programs for widows and their children.
International Widows’ Day 2023: Significance
International Widows' Day is significant as it raises awareness of the challenges faced by widows around the world. Widows often face discrimination, poverty, and violence. They may be denied inheritance rights, have their property grabbed after the death of their spouse, and be stigmatised as well. A holistic approach that encompasses legal reforms, economic support, and societal change is needed. And that starts with recognising the value and resilience of widows around the world.