International Widows’ Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance

The theme for International Widows' Day 2023 is "Invisible Women, Invisible Problems". This theme highlights the fact that widows are often overlooked and their problems are not addressed. The day is an opportunity to raise awareness of the challenges faced by widows and to call for action to address them. The United Nations statistics say that are more than 258 million widows around the world and many more who are historically been left unseen, unsupported, and unmeasured in our societies. The day also serves as an opportunity to advocate for the rights of widows of all age-groups and to call for action to address the challenges they face.