International Museum Day 2023: Date, Theme, History And How To Celebrate
International Museum Day is an annual event celebrated on May 18 to raise awareness about the importance of museums
International Museum Day is an event celebrated on May 18 every year to raise awareness about the importance of museums and their role in society. It aims to highlight the cultural significance of museums as institutions that preserve and interpret our collective heritage.
International Museum Day 2023: Theme
The International Museum Day 2023 theme is "Museums, Sustainability and Well-being." Museums contribute to the well-being and sustainable development of our communities. They are trusted institutions and important part in our collective social fabric. People look up to museums for knowledge and informantion. The aim of this theme is to raise awareness that museums can contribute to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.
International Museum Day 2023: History
International Musuem Day was established in 1977 by the International Council of Museums (ICOM) which is a non-governmental organisation that promotes the development and integrity of museums worldwide. The annual theme was adopted in 1992 for the first time. An international poster from ICOM was first developed in 1997 which was adapted by 28 countries in the same year. In 2009, around 20,000 museums hosted events in more than 90 countries. By 2014, the number grew to 35,000 museums from 140 countries who participated in the event.
International Museum Day 2023: Significance
International Museum Day is significant because it provides an opportunity for museums around the world to showcase their collections, organise special exhibitions, and host educational programs and workshops. The day also encourages museum professionals to engage with the public and raises awareness about the huge cultural impact that museums bring in the social fabric.
In recent years, International Museum Day has gained increasing attention and participation, with museums in various countries organising a range of events such as guided tours, lectures, performances, and interactive exhibitions. Many museums offer free admission or discounted tickets on this day to attract a wider audience and make cultural experiences more a more collaborative effort.
International Museum Day 2023: How To Celebrate
There are several ways you can celebrate International Museum Day and show your support for museums. Here's what you can do.
Visit a museum and explore the exhibits, learn about different cultures, and appreciate the art and artifacts on display.
Participate in virtual events if visiting a physical museum is not possible, many museums now offer virtual tours and online exhibitions.
Engage with museums on social media platforms. Follow their accounts, like their posts, and share interesting exhibits or events with your followers.
Consider volunteering at a museum in your community. Contact local museums to inquire about volunteer opportunities and how you can contribute your time and skills.
Support museums by making a donation.
