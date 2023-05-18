International Museum Day 2023: Date, Theme, History And How To Celebrate

International Museum Day is significant because it provides an opportunity for museums around the world to showcase their collections, organise special exhibitions, and host educational programs and workshops. The day also encourages museum professionals to engage with the public and raises awareness about the huge cultural impact that museums bring in the social fabric.

In recent years, International Museum Day has gained increasing attention and participation, with museums in various countries organising a range of events such as guided tours, lectures, performances, and interactive exhibitions. Many museums offer free admission or discounted tickets on this day to attract a wider audience and make cultural experiences more a more collaborative effort.