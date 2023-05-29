International Mount Everest Day: Date, History, Significance, Facts

International Mount Everest Day is significant because it is a time to celebrate the achievements of mountaineers who have climbed Mount Everest. The day serves as a tribute to the courage, perseverance, and determination of the climbers who have scaled the mighty peak. It also highlights the natural beauty and the challenges associated with Mount Everest and promotes awareness about the need for responsible mountaineering and environmental conservation in the region.

International Mount Everest Day is also a time to remember the dangers of climbing the mountain and to pay tribute to those who have lost their lives in the attempt. From 2010 to 2022, around 72 climbers have died mostly due to avalanches, altitude sickness, frostbite, poor condition of fixed ropes or even after running out of oxygen in the middle of the climb.