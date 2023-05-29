International Mount Everest Day: Date, History, Significance, Facts
International Mount Everest Day is observed every year on May 29 to commemorate the first successful ascent of Mount Everest
In 1953, Edmund Hillary of New Zealand and Tenzing Norgay, a Sherpa of Nepal, reached the summit of Mount Everest for the first time in history.
Mount Everest is located in the Himalayas on the border between Nepal and Tibet. It is the highest peak in the world standing at an elevation of 8,848.86 meters (29,031.7 feet).
International Mount Everest Day: History
The British began attempting to climb Mount Everest in the 1920s. While several expeditions reached close to the summit, it was not until the ninth expedition that Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary successfully reached the top. The expedition was led by John Hunt and was organised and financed by the Joint Himalayan Committee. Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary reached the summit of Mount Everest on May 29, 1953 - on Norgay's birthday. The successful ascent of Mount Everest by Hillary and Norgay marked a significant achievement in the field of mountaineering and opened up new possibilities for future expeditions.
International Mount Everest Day: Significance
International Mount Everest Day is significant because it is a time to celebrate the achievements of mountaineers who have climbed Mount Everest. The day serves as a tribute to the courage, perseverance, and determination of the climbers who have scaled the mighty peak. It also highlights the natural beauty and the challenges associated with Mount Everest and promotes awareness about the need for responsible mountaineering and environmental conservation in the region.
International Mount Everest Day is also a time to remember the dangers of climbing the mountain and to pay tribute to those who have lost their lives in the attempt. From 2010 to 2022, around 72 climbers have died mostly due to avalanches, altitude sickness, frostbite, poor condition of fixed ropes or even after running out of oxygen in the middle of the climb.
International Mount Everest Day: How To Celebrate
Here are some ways to celebrate International Mount Everest Day:
Learn more about the history of Mount Everest and the people who have climbed it.
Watch a documentary or read a book about Mount Everest.
Plan a hike on a nearby local mountain to appreciate the day
Give a shoutout on social media about the importance of the day.
Facts About Mount Everest
Here are some facts about the mighty Mount Everest.
Mount Everest is the highest mountain in the world, with a peak that is 29,031 feet (8,848 meters) above sea level.
It is located in the Mahalangur Himal sub-range of the Himalayas on the border between Nepal and Tibet.
The mountain is named after George Everest, who was the Surveyor General of India from 1830 to 1843.
The mountain is also known as "Sagarmatha" in Nepal, meaning "goddess of the sky," and "Chomolungma" in Tibet, meaning "mother goddess of the universe."
The most popular time to climb Mount Everest is during the spring and autumn seasons.
The cost of climbing Mount Everest can range from $25,000 to $100,000.
The average time it takes to climb Mount Everest is about two months.
There are two main climbing routes to the summit of Everest: the South Col route from Nepal and the North Col route from Tibet. The South Col route is the most popular and frequently used by climbers.
The summit of Mount Everest lies in the "Death Zone," an altitude above 8,000 meters (26,247 feet) where oxygen levels are extremely low, making it difficult for humans to survive without supplemental oxygen.
Mountaineers often take the help of Sherpas, a local ethnic group in Nepal. Sherpas are renowned for their mountaineering skills and have played a crucial role in supporting climbers during Everest expeditions, serving as guides, porters, and support staff.