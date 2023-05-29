International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers: Theme, History, Events

The General Assembly chose May 29 as the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers in its resolution 57/129 because the first UN peacekeeping mission named the 'United Nations Truce Supervision Organisation', or UNTSO, began operations in Palestine in 1948 on May 29.

Since the first UN Peacekeeping mission was established in 1948, about 4,200 military, police, and civilian personnel have lost their lives in the service of peace due to acts of violence, accidents, and disease. 103 personnel lost their lives last year.