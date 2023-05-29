International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers: Theme, History, Events
The International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers is an annual observance on May 29 every year.
The International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2002 to pay tribute to the men and women who serve in UN peacekeeping operations and to honour those who have lost their lives in the cause of peace.
Today, #PeaceBegins with a smile.— UN Peacekeeping (@UNPeacekeeping) May 26, 2023
International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers: Theme
The theme of the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers 2023 is 'Peace begins with me'. It calls everyone to join the global movement for peace, while recognising the service and sacrifice of peacekeepers past and present.
International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers: Background
The General Assembly chose May 29 as the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers in its resolution 57/129 because the first UN peacekeeping mission named the 'United Nations Truce Supervision Organisation', or UNTSO, began operations in Palestine in 1948 on May 29.
Since the first UN Peacekeeping mission was established in 1948, about 4,200 military, police, and civilian personnel have lost their lives in the service of peace due to acts of violence, accidents, and disease. 103 personnel lost their lives last year.
Patrolling in Gumuruk, #SouthSudan, #UNMISS peacekeepers from #India ð®ð³ met community leaders, ð¤ð½ building trust + identified locations for a temporary base in Nanaam to help prevent intercommunal violence in Pibor.#A4P #PK75 #PeaceBegins pic.twitter.com/jAsuYGsiMr— UNMISS (@unmissmedia) May 28, 2023
International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers: Event
This year, the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers is observing its 75th anniversary. On May 29, the Secretary-General presides over a wreath-laying ceremony and honours all peacekeepers who lost their lives while under the UN flag. The event is held at the UN Headquarters in New York. The Dag Hammarskjöld Medal is also awarded posthumously to the peacekeepers who have died while serving in the cause of peace.
International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers: Press Conference
Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, held a press conference on the occasion of the International Day of UN Peacekeepers 2023, emphasising the crucial need for unity within the United Nations and the Security Council to overcome political obstacles. He drew attention to various challenges faced by peacekeeping operations, including the alarming rise in violent attacks against UN Peacekeepers. Lacroix highlighted the A4P+ transformation initiative, which places significant importance on enhancing the safety and security of peacekeepers.