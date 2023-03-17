BQPrimeWorldInternational Criminal Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against Vladimir Putin
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

International Criminal Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against Vladimir Putin

ICC has issued arrest warrants against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Commissioner for Children’s Rights
BQPrime
17 Mar 2023, 9:15 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Vladimir Putin, President of Russian Federation (Source: Official Twitter handle of President of Russia)</p></div>
Vladimir Putin, President of Russian Federation (Source: Official Twitter handle of President of Russia)
ADVERTISEMENT

The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday over alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

The international court has also issued an arrest warrant against Maria Lvova-Belova, the Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation, the statement said.

The two warrants have been issued over alleged "war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation".

ALSO READ

Will Putin Attend G-20 Summit In India? Kremlin Clears His Diary

Opinion
Will Putin Attend G-20 Summit In India? Kremlin Clears His Diary
Read More

According to the court, the alleged crimes were committed at least from Feb. 24, 2022—the date when Russia began its military invasion of its neighbour Ukraine.

"There are reasonable grounds to believe that Mr. Putin bears individual criminal responsibility for the aforementioned crimes," the ICC said. It held him responsible for having committed the crimes directly or indirectly, and his failure to control the "civilian and military subordinates who committed the acts, or allowed for their commission, and who were under his effective authority and control, pursuant to superior responsibility".

While the Chamber had kept the warrants secret "in order to protect victims and witnesses and also to safeguard the investigation", they were disclosed as the acts still continue and "public awareness of the warrants may contribute to the prevention of the further commission of crimes".

ALSO READ

Xi to Visit Russia For First Time Since Putin’s Invasion of Ukraine

Opinion
Xi to Visit Russia For First Time Since Putin’s Invasion of Ukraine
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With World News On BQ Prime

WRITTEN BY

author-name
Vivek Punj
Vivek Punj covers business and markets at BQ Prime as a...more
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT