International Criminal Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against Vladimir Putin

The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday over alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

The international court has also issued an arrest warrant against Maria Lvova-Belova, the Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation, the statement said.

The two warrants have been issued over alleged "war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation".