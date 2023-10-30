International Community To Unite On Climate Action At Pre-COP Meeting In UAE

COP28 President Dr Sultan Al Jaber on Monday said that the international community needs to unite on climate action and deliver a clear message of "hope, solidarity, stability and prosperity."

Addressing a record number of ministers and delegations from around the world at the opening session of the Pre-COP here, the UAE's Special Envoy for Climate Change pointed out that “there are too many things out there dividing our world at this moment.”

The UAE will host the 28th Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP 28) to be held from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12.