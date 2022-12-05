Ambitious Plans To Build Indonesia A Brand New Capital City Are Falling Apart

Indonesia hopes to move up to 1.9 million people to Nusantara by 2045, with some civil servants moving as early as 2024 if all goes to plan. Thinning out the crowd in Jakarta should relieve the pressure on resources and allow that city to continue to operate as the country’s business hub, according to the government. In theory, it could also help spread the nation’s wealth more evenly among its more than 275 million citizens. Indonesia has one of the world’s highest rates of extreme poverty and much of its wealth is concentrated in Java.