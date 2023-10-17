Indian Nationals, 18 Nepalese Fly Out Of Israel under 'Operation Ajay'

A special flight carrying Indian nationals and 18 Nepalese citizens wanting to leave Israel amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict left for India on Tuesday as part of 'Operation Ajay'.

In a post on X, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "Operation Ajay moves forward. 286 more passengers are coming back to India. Also carrying 18 Nepalese citizens." The Indian Embassy in Israel said Operation Ajay continues with the fifth flight having taken off from Tel Aviv to Delhi.

Nepalese Ambassador to Israel Kanta Rizal told PTI that some of these 18 Nepalese were living in difficult zones while others wanted to go back. They include four students, 13 labourers and one tourist.