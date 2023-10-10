India Well-Placed To Play Role To Defuse Crisis: Palestine Envoy Alhaija On Hamas-Israel Conflict

On the attacks against Israel by Hamas, the ambassador said what it has done is a "reaction" to what Israel has been doing to the Palestinian people for a "long, long time". Asked if he was not condemning the attacks by Hamas that killed innocent civilians, the envoy said: "I condemn the killing of the civilian people -- whether they are Palestinians or Israelis. Gaza is an open prison for 2.2 million people. They can't move, they can't go outside for medical treatment unless someone from Israel allows them to come to the West Bank," he said.