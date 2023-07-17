India, US Mutually Resolve All Six Trade Disputes At WTO: Official

India and the U.S. have mutually resolved all six trade disputes pending at the World Trade Organisation, in line with the commitment made by the two countries during the U.S. visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, an official said.

The official said that both countries have informed the WTO's dispute settlement body (DSB) about the resolution of all the pending disputes.

The WTO has already issued a communication with regard to one of the disputes related to the imposition of additional customs duties by India on 28 U.S. products.