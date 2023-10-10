India To Host BRICS International Competition Conference In National Capital This Week

BQPrimeWorldIndia To Host BRICS International Competition Conference In National Capital This Week
10 Oct 2023, 6:19 PM IST
BQPrime
(Source: BRICS 2023 Website)

India will host the eighth BRICS International Competition Conference in the national capital this week and more than 600 delegates are expected to participate in the event.

Briefing reporters here, Competition Commission of India (CCI) Chairperson Ravneet Kaur on Tuesday said the conference will have three plenary and four breakout sessions.

The primary objective of the conference is to foster cooperation and share the learnings. More than 600 delegates are expected to participate in the conference, Kaur said.

She also said the competition landscape has evolved with the digital economy and big tech companies.

