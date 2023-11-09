India To Be Added To U.K. Safe States List, Ruling Out Asylum Rights For Illegal Migrants

The proposal will now undergo parliamentary scrutiny in the usual way via debates in both Houses of Parliament before it comes into force. The latest measures fall within the Illegal Migration Act 2023, which aims to 'stop the boats' by changing the law so that people who come to the U.K. illegally can be detained and then swiftly returned to a safe third country or their home country. Further measures, including the legal duty to remove, will be rolled out in the coming months.