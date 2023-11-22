India Resumes e-Visa Services For Canadians: Sources

BQPrimeWorldIndia Resumes e-Visa Services For Canadians: Sources
22 Nov 2023, 02:15 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: <a href="https://unsplash.com/@sebastiaanstam?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">sebastiaan stam</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/waving-canada-flag-azIO-XUkfok?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: sebastiaan stam on Unsplash)

India has resumed electronic visa services for Canadian nationals after a nearly two-month pause, sources said on Wednesday.

Tensions flared between India and Canada in September following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of the 'potential' involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18 in British Columbia. India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020.

India rejected Trudeau's allegations as 'absurd' and 'motivated'. Days later, New Delhi announced it was temporarily suspending issuance of visas to Canadian citizens and asked Ottawa to downsize its diplomatic presence in India.

India had also asked Canada to come down hard on terrorists and anti-India elements operating from its soil.

